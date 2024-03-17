Ground finally broken for new Westmoreland police headquarters Loop Jamaica

Ground was on Friday broken for the construction of a new state-of- the-art Westmoreland Police Divisional Headquarters, which is projected will be built at a cost of some $2.7 billion.

Construction of the facility, which will be sited in Llandilo just outside of Savanna-la-Mar, is expected to be completed in 30 months.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, bemoaned that the project has been in the making from five year ago, but “the whole procurement process was tedious”.

He elaborated that, “I came to Sav in June of 2018. We started some planning, and by October 2019 we were moving to start the process to procure the Westmoreland headquarters.”

He noted that the process triggered a probe by the Integrity Commission (IC).

“The procurement fell apart for a number of reasons; the process became corrupted. We had to put it back out to tender. So it took us time to get here,” he said.

Chang, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, expressed that the time it took to implement the project “was definitely unacceptable, resulting in the police officers staying in stressful conditions while the people of Westmoreland had to put up with the condition.”

He added that, “It was a necessary initiative because you just couldn’t continue where you (the police) are (now situated). So we’re building this to give you a nice station to operate from,” he said.

Chang was accompanied by high-ranking members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), led by outgoing Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, and his successor, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dr Kevin Blake.