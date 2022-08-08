Groundsman gunned down in front of funeral home Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Groundsman gunned down in front of funeral home Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Groundsman gunned down in front of funeral home

St Mary’s brings the ‘flava’ of Jamaican Jerk to the snack aisle!

JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation invests $1.25m in summer programmes

Jamaica’s tourism industry nearing full recovery from COVID fallout

Couple celebrates 300th dive with Sandals Negril

‘Golden Girls’ LA pop-up restaurant has the golden touch

Five things to consider when looking for a new job

Jamaica I See: Black, Green & Gold

Search launched for missing teen from Mavis Bank, St Andrew

127 new COVID cases amid 18.1% positivity rate

Monday Aug 08

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Adrian Samuels

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Westmoreland police have launched a probe into the killing of a Westmoreland Municipal Corporation employee who was gunned down in his Savanna-la-Mar community while on his way to work Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Adrian Samuels of Dalling Street in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 5:30am, Samuels, who works as a groundsman at the Savanna-la-Mar Transportation Centre, was heading to work on his bicycle when on reaching the vicinity of a funeral home, he was pounced upon and shot by unknown assailants.

He was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No motive has been established for the killing.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

Fire at Cuba oil facility spreads as 3rd tank ignites

Jamaica News

Groundsman gunned down in front of funeral home

Entertainment

Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

More From

Sport

Thompson-Herah credits husband’s presence for improved performances

Elaine Thompson-Herah believes the presence of her husband and coach Derron at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England accounted for her improved performances.
The five-time Olympic gold meda

See also

Sport

Australia beat Jamaica to win netball gold at Commonwealth Games

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls went down 55-51 against Australia in the gold medal match of the netball competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Sunday.
And they made history as th

Sport

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world-leading 100m time in Poland

Shericka Jackson logged yet another impressive victory as the Jamaican won the women’s 200m with plenty in hand in 21.84

Sport

Fraser-Pryce to receive OJ, Jackson to be conferred with CD

Sprinting legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be accorded the Order of Jamaica, the country’s fifth-highest honour, when the awards are handed out on National Heroes Day on Monday, October 17.
Fras

Sport

World U20: Jamaica shatter women’s 4x100m world record in Cali

Jamaica were upgraded to silver in the men’s 4x100m as race winners South Africa were disqualified for a lane infringement

Jamaica News

Suspected mastermind behind importation of 21 guns held in Ocho Rios

A man who has been described as the suspected mastermind behind the illegal importation of 21 guns into the island in March of this year, was arrested in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Sunday, August 7, the pol

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols