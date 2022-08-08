Groundsman gunned down in front of funeral home Loop Jamaica

The Westmoreland police have launched a probe into the killing of a Westmoreland Municipal Corporation employee who was gunned down in his Savanna-la-Mar community while on his way to work Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Adrian Samuels of Dalling Street in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 5:30am, Samuels, who works as a groundsman at the Savanna-la-Mar Transportation Centre, was heading to work on his bicycle when on reaching the vicinity of a funeral home, he was pounced upon and shot by unknown assailants.

He was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No motive has been established for the killing.