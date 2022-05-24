Group blasts Western media for using black people in monkeypox reports | Loop Jamaica

Media organisations in Europe and North America have been lambasted by the Foreign Press Association, Africa (FPAA) for their continued use of images of black people in stories about the outbreak of monkeypox in these regions.

The FPAA, in a statement, cited that the World Health Organization has described monkeypox as a zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the orthopoxvirus genus in the family of poxviridae.

“As any other disease, it can occur in any region in the world and afflict anyone, regardless of race or ethnicity. As such, we believe that no race or skin complexion should be the face of this disease,” FPAA stated.

The Association said it finds it disturbing for European and North American media outlets to use stock images bearing individuals with dark/black and African skin complexion to depict an outbreak of the disease in the United Kingdom and North America.

“Shouldn’t it be logical that if you are talking about the outbreak of monkeypox in Europe or the Americas, you should use images from hospitals across Europe or the Americas? Or in the absence of such, use a collection of electron micrographs with labelled subcellular structures?” the statement said.

Continuing, FPAA said: “We condemn the perpetuation of this negative stereotype that assigns calamity to the African race and privilege or immunity to other races”.

The Association questioned the “convenience of using such images to tell the world how Europe and America are reeling from the outbreak of monkeypox”. It also questioned whether the media are in the business of preserving white purity through black criminality or culpability and said it finds these actions to be very insensitive.

“It is glaring in the lack of dignity afforded to black and brown-skinned victims of disease outbreaks. It is a lack of nuance and empathy given to people suffering from this disease,” it added.

FPAA said that at a time when the world was forging alliances against systemic racism and racial stereotypes, the media should be at the forefront of shaping positive images and narratives.

The Pan-African organisation is urging the editorial managers of the offending media outlets to update their image policies and censure their staff from the allure of using images of Africans, people of African descent, or people living in Africa to depict outbreaks of diseases or any calamities.