GSAJ tracking towards 50,000 employees in BPO sector by March 2022 | Loop Jamaica

The Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ) believes its members would be better positioned to tap into an existing US$485 billion market if at least 30 per cent of its employees are allowed to work from home.

The sector, commonly referred to as the BPO industry, was given temporary approval to work from home after an outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in April 2020.

The GSAJ has since been lobbying the government to make it a permanent policy in the sector.

“Work at home is being implemented by several companies outside the sector,” said president of the GSAJ, Gloria Henry. “It is a strategy that persons have used to remain resilient; they moved persons to remote work since the pandemic, and it is now being adopted as a business continuity strategy for most companies”.

Despite a temporary lockdown in April last year for almost a month, the Global Services Sector (GSS) grew by 6.07 per cent, compared to 2019.

What’s more, 10 new sites have opened since the onset of the pandemic in Jamaica.

The sector had experienced some deceleration during the lockdown but quickly recovered to record more than 15 per cent growth between July 2020 and July 2021.

Over 45,000 persons are currently employed in the sector, but the aim is to move this to 50,000 by March 2022, Henry said.

“We are seeing several sites experiencing organic growth and new growth. We have had several new entities starting,” Henry pointed out during a recent GSAJ awards function aimed at paying tribute to stakeholders and industry players who have contributed to the success of the sector in Jamaica.

Henry acknowledged that while the global services sector is a fiercely competitive industry, everyone has worked to weather the pandemic.

For instance, industry players successfully lobbied the government to be designated an essential service under the Disaster Risk Management Act. and contributed US$40,000 to develop a Disaster Risk Management Framework.

The global services sector also contributed to a global digital services strategy. The strategy, which is currently before parliament, is expected to promote investments and new global services contracts.

Several government agencies, including the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), pledged their continued support of the sector during a recent President’s Forum hosted by the GSAJ.

“I think the fact that the recovery seen in the industry is a testament to the role and partnership of the GSAJ,” noted Shullette Cox, Vice-President of JAMPRO.

“As we look towards the future and the economic and financial recovery, I am pleased to confirm JAMPRO’s continued support and partnership,” Cox added.

The GSAJ President’s Forum targets current and future investors within the Global Services Sector (GSS), their clients, service providers and partners.