GTRCMC signs MOU with Brazil’s Ministry of Tourism

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett (centre) engages in a light conversation with Brazilian Tourism Minister Celso Sabino (left) and Governor of the state of Maranhão, Carlos Brandão, in São Luís, Brazil following the recent signing of a sustainable tourism Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) and Brazil’s Ministry of Tourism.

The Jamaica-based Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) and Brazil’s Ministry of Tourism have signed a ground breaking Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to facilitate cooperation to boost tourism resilience.

The areas of cooperation that are covered under the MOU include climate resilience in tourism; entrepreneurial tourism resilience; tourism security resilience; and tourism pandemic resilience.

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, said the partnership will involve the establishment of a GTRCMC satellite centre at the University of Sao Luis.

The partnership, formalised during a ceremony in São Luís, Brazil, earlier this week, is seeking to equip stakeholders with the tools to navigate future challenges and build a more resilient tourism industry.

Bartlett, who signed the MOU alongside his Brazilian counterpart, Celso Sabino, and Governor of Maranhão, Carlos Brandão, emphasised the importance of the collaboration.

“Building resilience has become the foundation on which sustainability can be achieved. So, my colleague, Minister Sabino, and I will build, together, an intellectual institution to develop resilience and make stakeholders capable of recognising difficulties and overcoming them quickly, with the best information, good ideas and innovation,” Bartlett said.

It was noted that the establishment of the GTRCMC satellite centre at the University of Sao Luis will is to take place in September 2024, coinciding with the G20 Tourism Ministers’ meeting, at which Bartlett is expected to present on tourism resilience and sustainability.

Bartlett’s visit to Brazil also included meetings with public and private sector stakeholders, where discussions focused on further strengthening the tourism partnership.

He further explained that the collaboration is expected to significantly increase the number of Brazilian visitors to Jamaica, contributing to the country’s economic growth and development.

