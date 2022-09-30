Guardiola looks ahead to Manchester derby Loop Jamaica

Pep Guardiola says City will need to play ‘the perfect game’ in Sunday’s eagerly-awaited Manchester derby at home to United.

There is a heightened sense of excitement ahead of the 188th Manchester derby, with City lying second in the table just a point off top spot and United showing signs of renewal under new manager Erik ten Hag.

But, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the City boss said the stature of the occasion itself would provide more than enough emotional inspiration for his players.