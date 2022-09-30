Guardiola looks ahead to Manchester derby Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Guardiola looks ahead to Manchester derby Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

35 fishers graduate from safety-at-sea training programme

Guardiola looks ahead to Manchester derby

Ten Hag committed to helping Maguire return to finest form

Shaw to lead delegation to 41st Session of ICAO Assembly in Montreal

Shock, grief at Kingston Technical a day after death of schoolgirl

JaCSA to host free customer service conference next week

Suicide bomber strikes Kabul education centre, killing 19

John Mahfood re-elected JMEA president

CAS asked to judge Ecuador case by 10 days before World Cup

Unpaid internships face new scrutiny as barriers to careers

Friday Sep 30

29?C
Loop Sports

41 minutes ago

Guardiola looks ahead to Manchester derby

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Pep Guardiola says City will need to play ‘the perfect game’ in Sunday’s eagerly-awaited Manchester derby at home to United.

There is a heightened sense of excitement ahead of the 188th Manchester derby, with City lying second in the table just a point off top spot and United showing signs of renewal under new manager Erik ten Hag.

But, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the City boss said the stature of the occasion itself would provide more than enough emotional inspiration for his players.

Related Articles

Sport

September 17, 2022 01:34 PM

Sport

September 4, 2022 06:31 PM

Sport

September 15, 2022 12:00 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

35 fishers graduate from safety-at-sea training programme

Sport

Guardiola looks ahead to Manchester derby

Sport

Ten Hag committed to helping Maguire return to finest form

More From

Jamaica News

Student stabbed to death at Kingston Technical High

See also

A student of Kingston Technical High School was stabbed to death, allegedly by another student, on Thursday afternoon on the school’s compound in the country’s capital city.
Information reaching Lo

Jamaica News

Schoolgirl killed in fight at Kingston Technical High identified

The schoolgirl killed during a fight with a peer at Kingston Technical High School on Hanover Street in the capital city on Thursday afternoon has been identified.
She is 16-year-old Michion Campbe

Jamaica News

Kartel’s lawyer says prison transfer in rain ‘an attempt at his life’

Move to another facility comes on eve of anniversary of arrest 11 years ago, says Isat Buchanan

Jamaica News

PM wants full force of law to bear on Bog Walk Gorge rule-breakers

“Reprehensible”.
That’s how Prime Minister Andrew Holness has described the action of two men caught on camera on Monday trying to break the lock off the gate that prevents individuals from enterin

Sport

Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown has welcomed her second child, Zane Lucas Brown, with husband Omar.
The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via Instagram on her b

Jamaica News

Holness to visit site of Troy Bridge that collapsed over a year ago

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he will visit the community of Troy in North West Manchester where the community bridge collapsed more than a year ago, leaving residents up in arms with the authori

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols