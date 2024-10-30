Witter slams Campbell for ‘false claims’ about agriculture in St Bess Guardiola’s worst run continues as Spurs rout Man City 4-0 Holness says Government 'not against' party promoters Manning Cup quarter-finals: KC dominate Tivoli; Mona and JC draw Salt blasts England to an 8-wicket win over West Indies in first T20 Gender Ministry committed to enabling women and girls to succeed
23 November 2024
Bellevue Hospital launches 'Gifts of Hope'

Dawson's victory in Aenon Town gives PNP major push in Clarendon

Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton close gap on EPL leader Liverpool

48-hour curfew imposed in Cassava Piece

Jamaica leads strong contingent at Florida Netball Classic

Cops issue advisory ahead of JLP conference

Unbelievable Force favoured on Thoroughbred Aftercare Raceday

Ocho Rios High, JC advance to Champions Cup semi-finals

Duane Smith speaks about plans for Andrew North West after by-election

Tottenham's James Maddison, 2nd from right, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League football match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson).

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City’s Premier League title challenge took a major blow on Saturday after being thrashed 4-0 at home by Tottenham.

The four-time defending champion conceded two goals in the opening 20 minutes at the Etihad Stadium and twice more after the break to extend their losing run to five games in all competitions.

They are five points behind league leader Liverpool, which play last-place Southampton on Sunday.

City fell behind 2-0 to two goals from James Maddison in the 13th and 20th minutes. Pedro Porro added a third for Tottenham in the 52nd and substitute Brennan Johnson completed the rout in the third minute of added time.

Manager Pep Guardiola had never lost four successive matches in his trophy-laden coaching career at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City. That record has now been extended to five.

This was City’s first game since announcing Guardiola would stay on for a further two years after extending his contract this week.

