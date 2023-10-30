Guardsman collaborates with int’l firm to offer AI-powered security Loop Jamaica

Local security services company Guardsman Group has joined forces with international tech company Intellicene to introduce state-of-the-art security technology to Jamaica under the Guardsman Metaverse brand.

Guardsman Metaverse is infusing artificial intelligence in many of its technology solutions to offer more precision in security.

In addition, the recently launched Guardsman Cyber Intelligence Limited offers AI-powered cyber solutions to combat the growing cyber threats that Jamaican businesses face today.

At a recent breakfast forum held at the AC Hotel in Kingston, Intellicene’s Chief Marketing Officer Jeffrey Lewis shared that the company has been delivering solutions in the security market for 25 years.

“We understand that risk is everywhere, and keeping pace can be difficult. It’s all about the technology, but operators are overwhelmed. With advanced software and AI, we are able to offer a different approach to security”.

One of the key highlights of this collaboration is the incorporation of AI technology into existing security systems.

“Ours is the only platform that can integrate with older technology, so it reduces the costs of changing out cameras”, Lewis continued. This integration will allow businesses to enhance their security operations significantly without having to cut into profit to purchase new equipment, leading to substantial cost savings in the long term.

Damian Blair, General Manager – IT, Compliance and Risk at Guardsman Group, shared that Jamaica, like many nations, has witnessed a surge in cybercrimes, particularly phishing and ransomware attempts.

“These attacks are becoming more sophisticated and pose a significant threat to businesses, potentially leading to data breaches and financial losses. We can help mitigate against that.”

With the introduction of customised security solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced by businesses in Jamaica, these threats can be combated, preventing data loss and safeguarding businesses from the devastating impact of cybercrimes.