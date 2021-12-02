Guardsman is now Beryllium, to focus on finance and tech services | Loop Jamaica

Guardsman Armoured, the company best known for transporting cash to and from financial institutions and businesses in its secure vehicles, has been renamed Beryllium, signalling its greater focus on high-risk finance and technology services.

“We want a brand identity that is directionally aligned with the future vision we are working towards,” explained Lititia Myers-Gray, president and CEO of Beryllium Limited during the launch at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston on Tuesday, November 30. Myers-Gray was managing director of Guardsman Armoured Limited.

Under the new brand name, Beryllium Limited will continue to ramp up its technological capabilities to become an outsourcing company for high-risk technology and finance processes, a news release stated.

The company began as Brinks Jamaica Limited in 1965 with one truck, no vault and a handful of clients. More than five decades later, the company expanded its footprint with five branches served by over 500 team members, a fleet of over 90 armoured trucks and seven vaults.

In 1977 Kenneth Benjamin founded Guardsman from his hobby of training security guards. Benjamin eventually bought out Brinks Jamaica, and the company has redefined itself numerous times over the past five decades.

The newest rebranding follows the company’s track record of innovation over its 56-year history serving virtually every sector, including banking, retail and government.

Vinay Walia, group managing director, Guardsman Group Limited, shared that the relaunch stems from the company’s commitment to technology and to its philosophy of partnership.

“Guardsman Armoured, now Beryllium Limited started as a cash-in-transit company and has evolved over the years as we anticipated the changing needs of our clients in response to technological advancements,” Walia told an audience at the launch which included Prime Minister Andrew Holness and several cabinet members.

The news release said Beryllium Limited will build on big data capabilities with artificial intelligence and interactive technological integration to establish a support presence for Central Bank Digital Currency, and fully integrate additional business process outsourcing (BPO) clients into their portfolio of partnerships.

The release also said Beryllium will expand on the traditional currency management services, including HR outsourcing, finance and accounting outsourcing services, vaultservices and customer service outsourcing.