Guatemalan authorities raid newspaper offices and detain journalist Jos? Rub?n Zamora

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Police in Guatemala City arrested prominent journalist Jos? Rub?n Zamora Marroqu?n on Friday, drawing criticism by human rights and press freedom advocacy groups.

Authorities say that Zamora, who is the director of the newspaper El Peri?dico, is suspected of involvement in a money laundering case.

But his son Jos? Carlos Zamora told CNN that he believed the arrest was an act of retaliation, and an attempt at censorship due to the newspaper’s criticism of President Alejandro Giammattei’s government.

Zamora “is one of the main critics of the government of Alejandro Giammattei, and his arrest took place five days after strong complaints against several officials and former officials for corruption in a Sunday section of the morning paper,” El Periodico said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Award-winning journalist Jose Ruben Zamora stands inside a cell after a court hearing in Guatemala City on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Zamora’s arrest “is not related to his activity as a journalist,” special prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche told radio station Emisoras Unidas.

