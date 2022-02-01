Guinea-Bissau’s president says coup attempt has failed, government is in control

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embal? said an attempted military coup to overthrow him had failed on Tuesday, and called for calm across the country during a national address broadcast on Radio TV Bantaba.

“I have never imagined that we would arrive to this type of situation,” Embal? said. “I never thought that Bissau-Guineans could practice another act of violence.”

Defense forces engaged in crossfire with the alleged perpetrators for five hours before averting the coup, Embal? said.

He added that “many” members of security forces were killed in the failed attempt, but did not confirm the number of casualties. Several arrests have also been made, the president said.

Embal? also said that he believes the perpetrators of the coup intended to kill him and members of his cabinet, who were gathered for a weekly meeting in the palace. He added that drug traffickers and corrupt agents were also involved in the “very well planned” coup attempt.

