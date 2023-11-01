Gulfstream Park announcer Pete Aiello heads to Caymanas Park Loop Jamaica

Renowned Gulfstream Park race announcer Pete Aiello will be making his debut at Caymanas Park on November 11, during the 3rd running of the Jamaica Cup sponsored by Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL).

Aiello, a familiar voice in the world of horse racing who is associated with some of the most prestigious horse racing events in the United States, will bring his expertise to one of the most highly anticipated race days in Jamaica.

Solomon Sharpe, executive chairman of Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), operators of Caymanas Park, was ecstatic to share news of Aiello’s presence and involvement at the Jamaica Cup Race Day.

“We’re very excited to have Pete join us at Caymanas Park as announcer during one of our most exciting race days. His presence will undoubtedly add an extra layer of excitement to the event, and we are confident that racegoers and viewers alike will appreciate his expertise and passion for the sport. We hope this is the start of future partnerships between Pete and Caymanas Park.”

The acclaimed announcer himself was just as enthusiastic about making the trip to Jamaica for this major race day. “As an avid fan of the Jamaica horse racing scene, I’m beyond excited to make my first trip to Caymanas Park to see racing live. I cannot wait to meet everyone and thank Supreme Ventures [Racing and Entertainment Limited] and Solomon Sharpe for the kind invitation”, said Aiello.

The Jamaica Cup is the final major race day on the journey to the highly anticipated Mouttet Mile Invitational set for December 2.

In addition to the feature race, the undercard will feature several high-stakes races with top horses, jockeys, and trainers competing for glory.