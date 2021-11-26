Gun, ammo ‘collected by cop from gangsters’ not admitted in evidence | Loop Jamaica

The prosecution’s case against alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang hit another hurdle on Friday, as an illegal firearm and some rounds of ammunition that were allegedly handed over to an undercover policeman by a former gangster were not tendered into evidence.

Instead, the weapon and ammunition have been marked as an exhibit for identification by the prosecution.

The officer who has been testifying is a detective attached to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) and one of the investigating officers in the case.

The undercover policeman is the officer who the second prosecution witness said he gave one of the three phones containing the conversations he (the witness) secretly recorded of the gangsters after he became an informant.

On Friday, the policeman was explaining the chain of custody of a firearm the second witness collected from a man during a visit to Jones Avenue, Spanish Town, St Catherine in 2019.

The cop, who was reportedly introduced to the gangster by the second witness as his uncle, said the weapon was a Ruger 9-millimetre pistol with a magazine.

The weapon was in a black scandal bag, according to the cop.

He then identified the man who gave the second witness the weapon as Ruel Taylor, otherwise called ‘Ruel/Rell’, one of the 33 accused on trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

The undercover policeman on Friday also identified another accused man, Joseph McDermott, alias ‘Papa’, as the person who approached and handed over a drink bottle containing cornmeal and 32 rounds of ammunition to the second witness.

The officer testified that after he collected the illegal gun and ammunition from the second witness, he placed them in a paperbag and handed the items to a constable for safekeeping at the Caymanas Police Station in Portmore, St Catherine.

The policeman testified that he again saw the items on April 1, 2019, when he took the items from the police station and carried them to the scenes of crime office.

The items were then dusted for fingerprints, swabbed and bagged once more.

According to the officer, he then proceeded to the forensics office, where he submitted the items for ballistics review, and was given a receipt number.

The undercover lawman said he did not see the items again until December 18, 2020, when he retrieved them from the forensics laboratory along with a ballistics certificate.

The officer was then instructed by the prosecutor to remove all the items from the bag and envelope in court.

After doing so, the police witness confirmed that the gun and ammunition were the same items he handed over to the laboratory for testing.

The prosecution attempted to have the items admitted into evidence.

However, defence attorney Kymani Brydson challenged the tendering of the items, arguing that from the time the policeman received the items to when he delivered them to the forensics laboratory, there was a break in the chain of custody.

The lawyer argued that the policeman was not in a position to say what happened to the items while they were at the police station.

The attorney also argued that the break in the chain of custody may have resulted in the items being tampered with.

Brydson is representing accused men Daniel McKenzie, Owen Ormsby and Tomrick Taylor.

Trial Judge, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, agreed with Brydson, resulting in the items not being admitted into evidence.

They were then marked as exhibits for identification.

The ballistics certificate, however, was successfully admitted into evidence.

Meanwhile, the undercover lawman had earlier testified that he saw accused Ruel Taylor on two other occasions after he allegedly gave the witness the illegal firearm.

The officer said he saw Taylor on June 25, 2019, after Taylor was arrested during an operation by the security forces.

Two days after that, the lawman said he saw him at the Tamarind Farm correctional facility.

The cop said on that occasion he informed Taylor that he was being treated as a suspect in an investigation. He cautioned the alleged gangster, but said Taylor said nothing in response.

In relation to McDermott, the undercover lawman said he saw him one other time at the Tamarind Farm correctional facility, in December of 2019.

At that time, McDermott reportedly said nothing after being cautioned by the undercover lawman.

The One Don faction of the Clansman gang is allegedly led by Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, who, along with 31 other men and one woman, are being tried in the Home Circuit Court under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment with 25 counts.

The men and the woman have been charged with multiple offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2019, in St Catherine.

The trial is to continue on Monday.