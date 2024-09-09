Gun, ammo found during stop and search on Bay Farm Road; 4 men held

A Zastava 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized along Bay Farm Road, Kingston 11 on Saturday, September 7.

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that at about 10:00 p.m., a police team was conducting operations in the area when they signalled a Nissan Sedan motor car with four men aboard to stop.

The vehicle was searched and the firearm was found in a bag underneath the right front driver’s seat of the motor car.

The men were arrested and taken into custody however their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.