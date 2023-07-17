Gun, ammunition seized after short chase in Bog Walk, St Catherine Loop Jamaica

The St Catherine North police seized a firearm with nine rounds of ammunition on the Bog Walk main road in the parish on Monday, July 17.

Reports are that about 10:37 am, law enforcers were on patrol in the area when they intercepted a Honda Fit motorcar which fitted the description of a stolen vehicle.

Three men exited the vehicle and attempted to elude the police.

The law enforcers gave chase and one of the men was apprehended.

A search of the area was conducted and an Astra 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine rounds of ammunition was seized.

The man was arrested, but his identity is being withheld pending further investigations by the police.