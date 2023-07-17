Gun, ammunition seized after short chase in Bog Walk, St Catherine Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Gun, ammunition seized after short chase in Bog Walk, St Catherine Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Gun, ammunition seized after chase in Bog Walk, St Catherine

Jamaica News
File photo

The St Catherine North police seized a firearm with nine rounds of ammunition on the Bog Walk main road in the parish on Monday, July 17.

Reports are that about 10:37 am, law enforcers were on patrol in the area when they intercepted a Honda Fit motorcar which fitted the description of a stolen vehicle.

Three men exited the vehicle and attempted to elude the police.

The law enforcers gave chase and one of the men was apprehended.

A search of the area was conducted and an Astra 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine rounds of ammunition was seized.

The man was arrested, but his identity is being withheld pending further investigations by the police.

