PM welcomes upgrade of US travel advisory for Jamaica Take note: Toco, Matura health centres closed this weekend Federal judge blocks Trump administration from barring foreign student enrollment at Harvard OUR asks JPS to develop plan to address negative impact of its office closures Dominica: Barbados PM calls for regional unity to deal with global issues Tabaquite, Flanagin Town Health Centres closed from noon today
Local News

Gun and drugs seized at Tobago residence

07 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Cross Continental Forum Barbados
News
Gun and drugs seized at Tobago residence
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

A firearm, ammunition, and a quantity of narcotics were seized by police officers in the Tobago Division on Thursday.

According to reports, between 9:45am and 3:45pm that day, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force, Guard and Emergency Branch and Canine Unit conducted a roving anti-crime exercise.

During the operation, they received information that led them to a home located on Miller Street, Buccoo Village.

Upon arrival, officers met with the property owner, who gave permission to search the premises. With the assistance of Canine Blade, officers searched the compound and were led to an area with three water tanks.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

There, they found a camouflage-print side bag stuck between the tanks. The bag contained a Glock pistol with a magazine holding 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Behind the tanks, the officers also found two brown rectangular packages containing 1,034 grammes of cannabis. The items were seized.

PC Subero and PC Paponette are continuing enquiries.

The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Hazel and ACP Subero, along with Senior Superintendents Spence, Montrichard, and Elli.

It was coordinated by Sgt Brisbane and Cpl Mohammed.

Support us

Related News

22 May 2025

Children continue to face sexual violence and others risks in Haiti-UN

20 May 2025

Mastercard Day celebrates innovation, partnership for digital and economic advancement

20 May 2025

Youth get support to prepare for world of work

29 May 2025

Justice Minister tours Forensic Science Centre