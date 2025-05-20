Gun and drugs seized at Tobago residence

News Photo: Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

A firearm, ammunition, and a quantity of narcotics were seized by police officers in the Tobago Division on Thursday.

According to reports, between 9:45am and 3:45pm that day, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force, Guard and Emergency Branch and Canine Unit conducted a roving anti-crime exercise.

During the operation, they received information that led them to a home located on Miller Street, Buccoo Village.

Upon arrival, officers met with the property owner, who gave permission to search the premises. With the assistance of Canine Blade, officers searched the compound and were led to an area with three water tanks.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

There, they found a camouflage-print side bag stuck between the tanks. The bag contained a Glock pistol with a magazine holding 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Behind the tanks, the officers also found two brown rectangular packages containing 1,034 grammes of cannabis. The items were seized.

PC Subero and PC Paponette are continuing enquiries.

The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Hazel and ACP Subero, along with Senior Superintendents Spence, Montrichard, and Elli.

It was coordinated by Sgt Brisbane and Cpl Mohammed.