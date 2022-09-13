Gun attack at St James shop leaves one man dead, another injured Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Gun attack at St James shop leaves one man dead, another injured
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Gun attack at St James shop leaves one man dead, another injured

Loop News

Two men were shot – one fatally – at a shop in Anchovy, St James on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Trevor Evans of Anchovy.

Reports from the Anchovy police are that about 9:20 am, both men were at the location when a Toyota Axio motorcar was driven up.

A man reportedly exited the motor vehicle and opened gunfire, hitting Evans and the other man.

The gunman then escaped in the waiting motorcar.

The police were called and the men were assisted to the hospital, where Evans was pronounced dead and the other man was admitted.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident.

