Gun attack in Seaview; victims escape as weapon jams, shooter held Loop Jamaica

A Twenty-eight-year-old man of a Seaview address has been charged with assault at common-law (2counts) and possession of a prohibited weapon stemming from an incident in his community on Friday, March 24.

Reports are that about 10:45 am, the man identified as Andrien Allen, labourer of the Kingston 11 community forced his way into a house and reportedly pointed a firearm at two complainants and attempted to fire.

Reports are that the firearm only reportedly made a clicking sound; Allen then fled from the area.

The matter was reported to the police. Allen was pointed out to the police and was subsequently charged on Thursday, May 25.