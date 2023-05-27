Gun attack in Seaview; victims escape as weapon jams, shooter held Loop Jamaica

Gun attack in Seaview; victims escape as weapon jams, shooter held
Jamaica News
Attack in Seaview; Gunman carries out home invasion; weapon jams

Saturday May 27

Jamaica News
A Twenty-eight-year-old man of a Seaview address has been charged with assault at common-law (2counts) and possession of a prohibited weapon stemming from an incident in his community on Friday, March 24.

Reports are that about 10:45 am, the man identified as Andrien Allen, labourer of the Kingston 11 community forced his way into a house and reportedly pointed a firearm at two complainants and attempted to fire.

Reports are that the firearm only reportedly made a clicking sound; Allen then fled from the area.

The matter was reported to the police. Allen was pointed out to the police and was subsequently charged on Thursday, May 25.

Local contractors make a mark with renovation of Red Stripe’s office

Local contractors Johnathan Johnson and Nicholas Douglas were recently celebrated by Red Stripe for renovating the company’s iconic ‘Red Stripe House’ corporate building on Spanish Town Road.
Shericka Jackson announced for Diamond League in London

Shericka Jackson, the 200m world champion, has been added to the stellar lineup of athletes participating in the Wanda Diamond League meeting in London on Sunday, July 23.
Senior cop who died suddenly hailed for dedication, fairness

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has described the sudden passing of Police Inspector Franklin Hunter, who was assigned to the Mount Salem Police Station in St James, as a “profound loss”.
Suspects held in getaway car days after robbing foreigners in Portmore

Two days after foreigners – a mother and daughter – were robbed at gunpoint in Portmore, St Catherine, the alleged perpetrators were nabbed in the “getaway” vehicle in downtown Kingston.
23-y-o Jamaican gets 10 years in prison for role in US robbery spree

Wanted man who shot off own finger during robbery now charged

