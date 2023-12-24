Gun finds land two in hot water just before Christmas Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Gun finds land two in hot water just before Christmas Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Gun finds land two in hot water just before Christmas

Greetings from Yard: Merry Christmas, all!

Newsmaker: Shocking twist in Hopewell High bursar’s murder probe

Woman dies from two-vehicle bang-up in Ocho Rios

Farm work prospects being explored for J’cans with disabilities

More Jamaicans have income now ‘than ever before’ – PM

Two robbers shot dead by party patrons

Drug addict convicted of killing Jamaican native, her family in the UK

Jean Francis, multi talented entertainer bringing snow in Xmas to Ja

ECC urges compliance by operators of unregistered basic schools

Monday Dec 25

22°C
Jamaica News

One suspect challenges cops, ends up in hospital

Loop News

2 hrs ago

The guns seized by the police in Westmoreland in separate incidents.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Westmoreland police have arrested two men in connection with the seizure of two illegal firearms in two separate incidents in the parish between Saturday night and early Sunday morning. 

One of the men is currently in hospital, under police guard. He has been identified as George Ramsey, also called Crocodile.

Reports are that about 9:15pm on Saturday, members of a police team on foot patrol in the Whitehouse area of the parish responded to a complaint in relation to the commission of a serious crime.

The police spotted the accused, who reportedly pulled a firearm from his waistband and opened gunfire at the law enforcers.

The team took evasive action and returned the fire. The accused reportedly kept shooting while running into an open lot.

During a search of the area, the wounded accused, later identified as Ramsey, was reportedly found with a 9mm pistol with magazine containing two 9mm rounds.

He was rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital where he was admitted in serious condition under police guard.

The other incident occurred about 3:30am on Sunday when the Morgan’s Bridge police seized a 9mm Glock pistol at Belleisle Road, Grange Hill, and arrested a suspect. 

The police have withheld the identity of the suspect pending further investigations. 

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Technician convicted of slaughtering stolen cow in St Thomas

Jamaica News

Gun finds land two in hot water just before Christmas

Christmas

Greetings from Yard: Merry Christmas, all!

More From

Jamaica News

Drug addict convicted of killing Jamaican native, her family in the UK

A 29-year-old man who has been described as a drug addict has been convicted of brutally stabbing to death a Jamaican woman and three of her family members at their south London home in the United Kin

See also

Jamaica News

Two robbers shot dead by party patrons

During an attempted robbery at a party in Tryall, St Elizabeth, early this morning, two men were shot dead as they were confronted by armed attendees.
The deceased individuals, originating from C

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Shocking twist in Hopewell High bursar’s murder probe

Principal detained for questioning 

World News

US woman with rare double uterus gives birth to two children

An Alabama woman with two uteri and two cervixes has given birth to two babies after carrying one of them in each uterus.
Kelsey Hatcher of Dora, about 28 miles (45.06 kilometres) northwest of Birm

Jamaica News

More Jamaicans have income now ‘than ever before’ – PM

There are more Jamaicans earning income now than ever before in the country’s history, according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness. 
This, he said, reflects more jobs being created, and shows s

Jamaica News

Education minister condemns murder of Hopewell High bursar

Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams has condemned Wednesday’s murder of Hopewell High School bursar, Jermaine Roberts.
The 35-year-old was shot by a gunman as he was about to drive off th

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols