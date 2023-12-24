Gun finds land two in hot water just before Christmas Loop Jamaica

The Westmoreland police have arrested two men in connection with the seizure of two illegal firearms in two separate incidents in the parish between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

One of the men is currently in hospital, under police guard. He has been identified as George Ramsey, also called Crocodile.

Reports are that about 9:15pm on Saturday, members of a police team on foot patrol in the Whitehouse area of the parish responded to a complaint in relation to the commission of a serious crime.

The police spotted the accused, who reportedly pulled a firearm from his waistband and opened gunfire at the law enforcers.

The team took evasive action and returned the fire. The accused reportedly kept shooting while running into an open lot.

During a search of the area, the wounded accused, later identified as Ramsey, was reportedly found with a 9mm pistol with magazine containing two 9mm rounds.

He was rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital where he was admitted in serious condition under police guard.

The other incident occurred about 3:30am on Sunday when the Morgan’s Bridge police seized a 9mm Glock pistol at Belleisle Road, Grange Hill, and arrested a suspect.

The police have withheld the identity of the suspect pending further investigations.