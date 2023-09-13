Gun found in block pocket in Greenwich Town, St Andrew Loop Jamaica

Gun found in block pocket in Greenwich Town, St Andrew Loop Jamaica
Jamaica News
10 hrs ago

An illegal firearm with several rounds of ammunition was seized in Greenwich Town, Kingston 13 on Tuesday, September 12.

According to reports from the Hunts Bay police, the illegal weapon was seized during an operation that was conducted on Fourth Street in the community at about 3:30 pm. During the operation, a police team searched a premises and found the gun – a Taurus semi-automatic pistol – hidden inside the pocket of a concrete block in a fence.

The gun was fitted with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds of ammunition.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

An investigation continues into the find.

