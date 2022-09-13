Gun found in tree’s trunk at St Ann business place Loop Jamaica

A team of officers assigned to the St Ann Police Division seized an illegal firearm and 15 rounds of ammunition during an operation in Ocho Rios on Monday.

Reports from the Ocho Rios police are that about 10:30am, lawmen searched a business establishment in the area.

During the search, a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition was found hidden in the trunk of an almond tree in the parking lot of the business place.

A man was taken into custody concerning the seizure, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.