Gun found wrapped in a piece of clothing in Clarendon house

A team of officers assigned to the Clarendon Police Division seized one Smith and Wesson Springfield 9mm with a magazine containing two 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation in New Danks, Chapelton in the parish on Monday, July 22.

Reports are that at about 9:30 am, lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched.

During the search, the firearm and ammunition was seen wrapped in a piece of clothing inside a house.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Investigation continues.