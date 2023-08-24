Gun holders should contact FLA to keep weapons during Chris Brown show Loop Jamaica

Licensed firearm holders who will be attending the Chris Brown Concert at the National Stadium in St Andrew on Sunday, August 27 are being advised by the police that provisions have been made at the nearby offices of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) on Old Hope Road in the parish for the safekeeping of their firearms while the concert is in session.

In a release on Thursday afternoon, the police said the FLA will start receiving firearms at 2pm on the day of the concert.

The facility will remain open until the end of the concert.

Licensed firearm holders are being further advised that no facility for the storage of firearms will be provided at the National Stadium, as the practice of contracting private security firms to store weapons in armoured vehicles has been rendered illegal by the New Firearms Act (2018).

In addition, no provisions will be made at the Stadium Police Station or any other police station in the surrounding area for the storage of firearms relative to the occasion.