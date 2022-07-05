Gun seized after men acting suspicious, searched in Spanish Town | Loop Jamaica

One man is in custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition at Railway Lane, Spanish Town in St Catherine on Monday, July 04.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that at about 8:45 pm, a joint police/military team was on patrol in the area when they reportedly saw a group of men acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

The police/military team accosted the men and searched them. One of them was found with a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition.

He was arrested however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.