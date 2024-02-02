Gun seized as cops carry out search at bar; one man arrested Loop Jamaica

One man is in custody following the seizure of a firearm on Ambrook Lane, Kingston 10 on Thursday, February 01.

Reports from the Half Way Tree police are that at about 9:15 pm, a team of officers was on patrol in the area when they saw a group of men at a bar.

The men were acting in a manner that aroused their suspicions; they were accosted and searched.

The premises was also searched and one 9mm Ruger pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm cartridges found.

The identity of the man in custody is being withheld pending further investigations.