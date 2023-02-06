Gun seized in Trench Town Loop Jamaica

Gun seized in Trench Town
One Taurus 9mm pistol and two magazines containing thirteen 9mm cartridges were seized by the Kingston West Police along Roach Lane in Kingston on Saturday, February 4.
Reports are that at about 11:59 pm, a team of officers conducted a snap raid in the area when a premises was searched and the firearm and ammunition found. No one was arrested in connection with the find.
Investigation continues.
