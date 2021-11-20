Gun seized in Westmoreland, six arrested in connection with the find | Loop Jamaica

One 45 caliber pistol with a magazine containing one cartridge was seized by the Westmoreland police on the Hertford main road, Westmorland on Thursday, November 18.

Six men were taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

Reports are that about 9:05 p.m., lawmen observed a group of men, at a bar, in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Upon their approach, the lawmen observed an object being thrown.

The object was retrieved and closer examination revealed an illegal firearm. The occupants of the bar were taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

Investigation continues.