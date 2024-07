The St Catherine South Police Division seized a 38 revolver with two rounds of ammunition in Train line, Gregory Park in the parish on Sunday, July 7.

One man was taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

Reports are that at about 1:30 pm, a team of officers were on operation in the area when several men saw the team and ran.

One man was caught and searched and the firearm recovered in a bag.

Investigation continues.