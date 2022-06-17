Gun seized, wanted man held within first hour of SOE in St Catherine | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Gun seized, wanted man held within first hour of SOE in St Catherine | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Mothers of gangsters now being killed in reprisals in St Catherine

Gun seized, wanted man held within first hour of SOE in St Catherine

Jamaica eyeing record medal haul at Commonwealth Games

For Father’s Day, try a weeknight-easy spiced steak

Liverpool reach agreement with Bayern over Man?

Rachel McLarty returns to Sandals as PR head after tenure at law firm

European Union executive: Make Ukraine a member candidate

Dolla Financial led gains on second day of trading

Men transporting injured victim to hospital held by cops, gun seized

State of Emergency declared for St Catherine

Friday Jun 17

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

52 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Operational activities conducted in the St Catherine South Division led to the capture of a wanted man and the recovery of an illegal firearm, within the first hour of the declaration of a State of Public Emergency for the parish of St Catherine.

Lawmen assigned to the St Catherine South Police Division conducted targeted operations in the Gregory Park area and apprehended a man who is wanted for murder and shootings.

The police said one .38 revolver loaded with six .38 cartridges were also seized. The man will be interviewed by detectives in relation to other crimes committed in the parish. His identity is being withheld at this time.

The operations are continuing.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Mothers of gangsters now being killed in reprisals in St Catherine

Jamaica News

Gun seized, wanted man held within first hour of SOE in St Catherine

Sport

Jamaica eyeing record medal haul at Commonwealth Games

More From

Caribbean News

Woman caught smuggling cocaine in her wig at Panama airport

Drug prosecutor says this is a ‘first’ for country

Sport

Jamaica win Women’s T20 Blaze title on dramatic final day

See also

Jamaica were crowned champions of the Women’s T20 Blaze as they recorded a massive 124-run victory against Leeward Islands on the final day of the tournament in Guyana on Tuesday.
There was tension

Sport

Christopher Taylor best placed Jamaican at Oslo Diamond League

Christopher Taylor earned the best finish by a Jamaican at the Wanda Diamond League in Oslo, Norway on Thursday.
Taylor, a 400m finalist at the Toyko Olympic Games last year, took third in the men’

Jamaica News

4 ‘robbers’ held after cops intercept car in St Elizabeth, gun seized

Men are from Spanish Town, St Catherine

Jamaica News

Bodies wrapped in tarpaulin found in car

The police on Wednesday discovered two bodies in a Toyota Probox motor car in a section of Portmore, St Catherine.
The bodies, found in the trunk of the motor vehicle, were wrapped in tarpaulins.

Jamaica News

State of Emergency declared for St Catherine

The Government has declared a state of emergency (SOE) for St Catherine.
The announcement was made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness at a press conference at Jamaica House on Friday m

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols