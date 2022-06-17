Gun seized, wanted man held within first hour of SOE in St Catherine | Loop Jamaica

Operational activities conducted in the St Catherine South Division led to the capture of a wanted man and the recovery of an illegal firearm, within the first hour of the declaration of a State of Public Emergency for the parish of St Catherine.

Lawmen assigned to the St Catherine South Police Division conducted targeted operations in the Gregory Park area and apprehended a man who is wanted for murder and shootings.

The police said one .38 revolver loaded with six .38 cartridges were also seized. The man will be interviewed by detectives in relation to other crimes committed in the parish. His identity is being withheld at this time.

The operations are continuing.