Police assigned to the St Thomas Division seized one Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition during a targeted operation in Ginger Hall, Bath, St. Thomas on Saturday, July 09.

Reports are that at about 2:00 am, lawmen acting on information carried out a targeted operation at a party in the area. The premises was allegedly searched and the firearm was found.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.