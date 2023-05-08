Gun-toting man seen in viral videos wanted by Clarendon police Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the Clarendon Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) have listed Menelek Youngsam as wanted, after previously naming him as a person of interest.

The man, seen with a gun in a series of videos that went viral on the weekend, recorded himself sending various messages to people who have seemingly abandoned him in his time of need.

The police said Youngsam, otherwise called ‘One-and-Ready’, is last known to have resided at addresses in Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine and Sunset Crescent, Four Path in Clarendon.

The police said Youngsam is wanted for several crimes committed across the division and is considered armed and a threat to residents and lawmen in Clarendon.

The police are advising that Youngsam should report to the May Pen CIB by 6:00 pm today.

Meanwhile, the police in Clarendon are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them in locating Menelek Youngsam to contact the May Pen police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.