Gunfire disrupts Labour Day domino game, two killed Loop Jamaica

Gunfire disrupts Labour Day domino game, two killed
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Gunfire disrupts Labour Day domino game, two killed

Domino players were sent scampering for cover as gunshots rang out during a game in Port Antonio, Portland on Labour Day.

When the smoke cleared, two people were dead.

The gun attack occurred at about 11pm on Campbell Avenue.

The deceased have been identified as Shadae Pink, 28, and 23-year-old Keino James.

Reports from the police are that Pink and James were among a group of people playing dominoes when a silver motor car drove up. A man exited the vehicle, approached the location and fired several shots, hitting both people.

The two were rushed to the Port Antonio Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

