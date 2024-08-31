Gunmam disarmed by citizen, firearm handed over to cops.

One 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 13 rounds of ammunition was handed over to the St Mary Police by a man after an incident at the Fort Stewart Intersection, Annotto Bay on Friday, August 30.

Reports from the police are that about 10:40 pm, the man was in the area when he was pounced upon by a man armed with a firearm.

A brawl ensued and the man managed to disarm the gunman.

The gunmen ran leaving the weapon behind.

The police were alerted and the illegal firearm was handed over to them.

The investigation is ongoing