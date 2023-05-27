Gunman cut down by cops after committing murder in Olympic Gardens Loop Jamaica

Gunman cut down by cops after committing murder in Olympic Gardens Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A gunman was fatally shot just minutes after he committed a murder in Olympic Gardens and was trying to make his escape on Saturday.

Two other men believed to be cronies of the deceased man were also apprehended during a follow-up operation.

Reports are that at about 4:30 pm, a team of officers was on mobile patrol when they heard explosions and went to investigate.

They were challenged by the three men. During the melee, one of the men, who was armed with a handgun was fatally shot. A firearm was also seized.

A secondary operation was conducted and the other two men believed to be the accomplice of the man who was shot dead, were arrested.

