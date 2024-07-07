Gunman disarmed by Hanover residents; firearm handed over

Gunman disarmed by Hanover residents; firearm handed over
File photo of a Glock pistol

Residents in Lucea, Hanover managed to disarm a gunman and handed over an illegal weapon to the police on Saturday.

The hoodlum and his two cronies are on the run following the incident, according to a statement that was posted on the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) social media pages late on Saturday.

Reports are that about 10am, three men, one of whom was armed with a gun, approached another man with whom they earlier had a dispute.

Residents intervened to help the man and managed to disarm the attacker.

After being disarmed, all three men fled the scene.

The police were called and a Glock 19 pistol was handed over to them.

The police are currently searching for the suspects.

A probe is ongoing into the developments.

