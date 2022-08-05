Gunman fatally shot after attack on watchman in St James Loop Jamaica

Detectives in Montego Bay, St James are probing the circumstances surrounding an incident that unfolded on Barnett Street in the parish on Wednesday, August 03.

Reports are that at about 10:30 pm, gunmen attacked the watchman at an establishment along the roadway. He was shot several times.

The gunmen were however challenged by a private security officer who was in the vicinity and saw what was happening. There was an exchange of gunfire and the gunmen fled.

One of the gunmen was later found lying along the roadway with gunshot wounds. A Beretta 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds was found beside him.

The gunman and the watchman were taken to the hospital, where the watchman was admitted for treatment and the gunman was pronounced dead.

The gunman’s identity has not yet been ascertained. The body was clad in a black shirt, brown shorts, and a pair of sandals. The word crocodile was tattooed on the right forearm. The investigation continues.