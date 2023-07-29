Gunman held after shooting, then chasing man to police station Loop Jamaica

Thirty-three-year-old Romero James otherwise called ‘Dessie’, of Belvedere Road in Red Hills, St. Andrew was charged for breaches of the Firearms Act following an incident on Leaneral Street, Kingston 2.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that at about 9:20 pm, James and an accomplice allegedly armed with guns, opened fire hitting another man.

The man ran and was chased; he collapsed in the vicinity of a police station. He was taken to the hospital, where he was admitted andtreated.

Police said the incident took place on Friday, April 07. James was later arrested and pointed out during an identification parade on Tuesday, July 25.

He was subsequently charged with wounding with intent, unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon, and unauthorized possession of ammunition; arrangements are being made for him to appear in court.