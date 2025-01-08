New flights from Switzerland, Poland to bring thousands to Jamaica Jamaican juniors ready for indoor challenge at New York Showcase Some undocumented Jamaicans in US seeking to reach home - Marks Schools in and outside Spanish Town impacted by ongoing violence 2 wanted men nabbed in Manchester less than a week in New Year NSWMA officials vow to improve service for 2025
Local News

Gunman held at night club minutes after carrying out armed robbery

03 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN
Breaking News

Monday Feb 03

Weather 30°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

44 minutes ago

image

A Beretta HPX 9mm pistol and ten 9mm cartridges were seized by the Linstead Police at a nightclub along Main Street in Ewarton, St Catherine, on Sunday, February 02.

 Reports are that at about 11:45 pm, a patron at the club was held at gunpoint and robbed of a sum of money.

A tussle ensued during which the gunman used the firearm to hit him to the face.

 The patron reported the matter to the police, who took him back to the establishment, and the attacker was pointed out.

 A search was conducted during which the firearm and ammunition were taken from his waistband.

 The man was taken into custody; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.
 

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Gunman held at nightclub minutes after carrying out armed robbery

Jamaica News

Dr King sounds alarm on tariffs, cites Trump’s trade policies

Business

Salada Foods navigates brewing challenges with fresh strategies

More From

Support us

Related News

08 January 2025

Tredegar Park Early Childhood Institution's principal passes the test

12 January 2025

Holmwood, Edwin Allen shine at JAAA/Puma Development Meet

15 January 2025

NBA: Cavaliers bounce back to end Pacers' six-game winning streak

18 January 2025

Australian Open: Defending champ Jannik Sinner gets back to 4th round