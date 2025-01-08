Gunman held at night club minutes after carrying out armed robbery

A Beretta HPX 9mm pistol and ten 9mm cartridges were seized by the Linstead Police at a nightclub along Main Street in Ewarton, St Catherine, on Sunday, February 02.

Reports are that at about 11:45 pm, a patron at the club was held at gunpoint and robbed of a sum of money.

A tussle ensued during which the gunman used the firearm to hit him to the face.

The patron reported the matter to the police, who took him back to the establishment, and the attacker was pointed out.

A search was conducted during which the firearm and ammunition were taken from his waistband.

The man was taken into custody; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

