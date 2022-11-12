Gunman held hours after shooting cop Loop Jamaica

A policeman was shot and injured by a gunman in the vicinity of Innswood traffic light along Old Harbour Road, St Catherine on Friday.

Reports are that a few hours after the attack on the lawman, the alleged perpetrator was held when he turned up at the same hospital where the policeman was taken, for medical treatment,

The accused shooter, a 42-year-old man, was positively identified and arrested on the grounds of the medical facility.

Reports are that two policemen a corporal and a constable were traveling in an unmarked car and stopped at the Innswood traffic light where they observed a man jumping from a white coaster bus on the right side of the road, armed with a firearm.

Reports are that the man pointed the gun in the direction of the policeman and opened gunfire.

The police returned fire resulting in the man fleeing on foot.

After the gunfire subsided the police constable observed that he received a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

He was assisted to the Spanish Town Hospital by Spanish Town police unit.

While at the hospital, a man said to be the accused shooter turned up suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right hand, he was positively identified as the man who fired at the police.

He was placed under police guard at the medical facility while he received treatment.