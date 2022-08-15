‘Gunman’ held minutes after tying up taxi driver, stealing car Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop News

49 minutes ago

A police team on patrol on Tower Street, Kingston intercepted a robber minutes after he committed a robbery, and seized a firearm on Monday, August 15.

The man has since been charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Charged is 19-year-old Rushane Sinclair of Crescent Road, Kingston 13. Reports from the Central Police are that at about 5:45 am, Sinclair boarded a Toyota Probox, that was being operated as a taxi.

He allegedly robbed a female passenger, along with the driver, of their cellular phones. The driver was then tied up and left along the roadway.

The female passenger escaped unhurt. Sinclair drove off in the taxi, along Tower Street, disobeying the one-way road sign.

A police team in the area signaled him to stop, however, he sped off and crashed into a wall at the intersection of West and Tower Streets.

He was accosted and one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol along with six 9mm rounds of ammunition were taken from him. His court date is being arranged.

