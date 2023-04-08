Gunman kills ‘mentally-ill man’ in Seaview Gardens Loop Jamaica

Gunman kills ‘mentally-ill man’ in Seaview Gardens Loop Jamaica
The police have launched a manhunt for a lone gunman who shot and killed a man, said to be of unsound mind, in a section of Seaview Gardens, St Andrew on Thursday.

The deceased is 26-year-old Gregory Smith, alias ‘Greg’, of Yellow Sea Drive in Seaview Gardens.

Reports are that about 8:25 am, an armed man ran onto a street where Smith was seated and opened gunfire, hitting him multiple times.

Following the shooting, which was captured on CCTV footage, the gunman could be seen running from the scene.

Residents alerted the police, and Smith’s lifeless and bullet-riddled body was seen lying on the roadway.

The body was subsequently taken to the morgue for a post-mortem examination to be conducted at a later date.

Some residents of the community have theorised that the killing may have been as a result of an ongoing feud between opposing factions in the area.

