Gunman shot dead as cops foil kidnapping attempt in Tawes Pen Loop Jamaica

A late-night operation in Tawes Meadows, Spanish Town in St Catherine on Thursday saw the police successfully foiling a kidnapping, resulting in the rescue of the victim, the arrest of two persons, and the seizure of a firearm.

A suspect was also fatally shot.

Reports from the police are that the operation began at about 10 pm after a report was received that a man had been kidnapped and a ransom was being demanded.

The police immediately launched a rescue operation. During the exercise, the police reportedly encountered armed resistance. In the ensuing engagement, one of the suspects was fatally shot. He has not yet been identified.

A .38 revolver containing five .38 cartridges was seized at the scene.

The Independent Commission of Investigations has been informed of the incident, the police said.

Commander for Police Area Five, Assistant Commissioner of Police Gary Griffiths, has commended the swift action of the St Catherine North police, saying the team prevented a potential tragedy and demonstrated the force’s commitment to public safety and its relentless efforts in combating crime.

The police are urging anyone with additional information to come forward to assist in the ongoing investigation. Persons can call Crime Stop at 311 or the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305.