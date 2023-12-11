Gunman shot dead in latest attack on a Beryllium team Loop Jamaica

A Beryllium Limited team was attacked by gunmen in Grey Ground, Manchester on Monday, evening, but unlike previous attacks, this time it was the attackers that were sent packing.

In fact, as reported by the company in a release on Monday night, one of the gunman was shot and killed during the attempted robbery.

While the company steered clear of the details of the incident in its release, reports otherwise indicate that the attack occurred around 7pm.

“We take this opportunity to thank the brave men and women of our company for their unrelenting courage as they face unprecedented risk in their daily duties,” said Beryllium.

“We implore members of the public who may have information about this heinous act to immediately contact the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). We continue to work closely with the police as they investigate this criminal act,” added the company.

Over a period of months, Beryllium teams have been attacked in Portmore, St Catherine; Albion, St Thomas; Balaclava, St Elizabeth; Mandeville, Manchester; and Harbour View in the Corporate Area. From those incidents, the company’s personnel have encountered death and multiple injuries, and millions of dollars have been stolen.

A number of persons are before the courts relative to two or three of the attacks before, but physical harm has typically always been on the side of the Beryllium team members.

However, on Monday, the odds took a sharp turn with one of the reported multiple armed attackers who were involved being declared dead at the end of the latest encounter.