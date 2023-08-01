Gunmen dash from taxi as driver threatens to crash vehicle Loop Jamaica

Police assigned to the Kingston East Division have charged an 18-year-old student after he and another man were accused of trying to rob a taxi operator at gunpoint at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Elletson Road in Kingston.

Reports are that the robbery attempt went south when the taxi operator threatened to crash the vehicle. The incident took place on Sunday, July 23.

The student, Kimani Small, otherwise called ‘Kun’, of Anderson Street in Kingston has since been charged with assault with the intent to rob, assault at common law and being armed with a prohibited weapon.

Reports from the lawmen are that Small and another man boarded a taxi in the Manley Meadows community at about 11am. One of the men sat at the rear of the vehicle whilst the other sat in the front passenger seat.

The one at the back reportedly brandished a firearm, which he placed at the driver’s head, and demanded all his property. The driver started to speed and both men jumped from the vehicle.

On Monday, July 31, Small was arrested and placed on an identification parade, where he was pointed out. His alleged accomplice is still at large.

A court date is being arranged for Small.