Gunmen dash from taxi as driver threatens to crash vehicle Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Gunmen dash from taxi as driver threatens to crash vehicle Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

India inflict 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1

Bayern confirm Sadio Man? leaving for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr

Fabinho follows Henderson in leaving Liverpool to move to Saudi Arabia

Phillips blasts Vaz for ‘disrespecting Golding’ in censure motion

Gunmen dash from taxi as driver threatens to crash vehicle

SVL partner Game Park commences draw studio operations in Ghana

Klopp bemoans current Saudi League transfer circus

Thomas, Hope return to West Indies T20I squad for India series

Last trading day of July sees Spur Tree and Blue Power leading gains

Dequity Capital takes centre stage: Mairs shifts focus from Dolla

Tuesday Aug 01

31?C
Jamaica News

One suspect held

Loop News

4 hrs ago

(File photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Police assigned to the Kingston East Division have charged an 18-year-old student after he and another man were accused of trying to rob a taxi operator at gunpoint at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Elletson Road in Kingston.

Reports are that the robbery attempt went south when the taxi operator threatened to crash the vehicle. The incident took place on Sunday, July 23.

The student, Kimani Small, otherwise called ‘Kun’, of Anderson Street in Kingston has since been charged with assault with the intent to rob, assault at common law and being armed with a prohibited weapon.

Reports from the lawmen are that Small and another man boarded a taxi in the Manley Meadows community at about 11am. One of the men sat at the rear of the vehicle whilst the other sat in the front passenger seat.

The one at the back reportedly brandished a firearm, which he placed at the driver’s head, and demanded all his property. The driver started to speed and both men jumped from the vehicle.

On Monday, July 31, Small was arrested and placed on an identification parade, where he was pointed out. His alleged accomplice is still at large.

A court date is being arranged for Small.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

India inflict 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1

Sport

Bayern confirm Sadio Man? leaving for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr

Sport

Fabinho follows Henderson in leaving Liverpool to move to Saudi Arabia

More From

Sport

Yohan Blake, Briana Williams, Shanieka Ricketts win in Leverkusen

Yohan Blake, the 2011 world 100m champion, along with fellow Jamaicans Briana Williams and Shanieka Ricketts emerged victorious at the True Athletes Classics, a World Athletics Continental Tour – Bron

Jamaica News

See also

Cop on bike collides with cow, dies

A policeman assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division died yesterday after being in a crash involving a cow in the parish.
Loop News has learnt that the policeman was driving his motorc

Sport

Anderson breaks 800m national record to secure World Champs ticket

Navasky Anderson achieved a remarkable feat at the DC Track Championships in Fairfax, Virginia on Sunday, setting a new national record with an impressive time of 1:44.70 in the men’s 800m race,

Entertainment

Shenseea: From bottle girl to getting booked to perform at Dream WKND

An emotional Shenseea took to Instagram on Sunday after her Dream WKND performance to talk about the progress she’s made since being a “bottle girl” at the same event six years ago.
The ‘Blesse

Jamaica News

Stepdad gets life for brutal rape, murder of 9-y-o schoolgirl

Forty-two-year-old construction worker Omar Green, who pleaded guilty to the gruesome rape and murder of nine-year-old Nikita Noel in Hanover earlier this year, was sentenced to life imprisonment when

Sport

Sunshine Girls continue winning streak at Netball World Cup

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls secured a 61-49 victory against Uganda in their Pool G fixture on the first day of the second-stage matches at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town on Monday.
Despite Uganda’

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols