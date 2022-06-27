‘Gunmen’ held trying to pass spot check on motorcycle | Loop Jamaica

The Hanover police seized a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition on Old Pen, Hopewell in Hanover on Sunday, June 26.

Reports are that at about 4:30 am, a joint police/military team was on patrol in the area when the driver of a bike was signaled to stop.

The driver and the pillion were searched and the weapon was found in a bag that was being carried by the pillion.

Both men were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Investigations continue.