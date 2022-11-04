Gunmen on ‘bikes’ attack motorist close to school on South Camp Road Loop Jamaica

Police have launched a search for gunmen who carried out an attack on a motorist in the vicinity of a popular school on South Camp Road in Kingston on Friday.

Reports are that at about 8:00 am a motorist was driving close to Alpha primary school when men on a motorcycle approached and started firing several shots.

The incident sent people and even school children in the area scampering for cover.

Reports are that the men fired hitting the vehicle of the motorist who they had attacked several times. The driver managed to escape from the area.The shooters then fled the scene.

A team of officers is now on location carrying out their investigation and have launched a search for the attackers.