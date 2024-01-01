Gunmen sent scampering as cops seize more guns in raids on New Year Loop Jamaica

Police during a series of raids on New Year seized several firearms and launched manhunts for several of the criminals who fled leaving behind the weapons.

In the St Andrew North Police recovered one 9mm pistol, two magazines, and twenty-six 9mm rounds of ammunition on Fagan Avenue, Gants Pen, Kingston 8 on Monday, January 01.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that at about 1:40 am., lawmen were on patrol in the area when a group of persons were seen standing along the roadway. Upon the approach of the police, the crowd dispersed. A search was conducted of the area and the firearm and ammunition recovered. Investigations continue.

In another raid, a .38 Smith and Wesson Revolver was recovered by lawmen assigned to the St Andrew Central Police Division during an intelligence-led operation along Godpyle Road in Kingston 5 on Monday, January 01.

Reports from the Cross Roads Police are that at about 6:05 a.m., lawmen acting on information went to the gully in the area where they found the weapon in a brown bag. The weapon was sent to the Forensic Laboratory for processing. No one was arrested in connection to the seizure.

In a separate operation, Lawmen assigned to the May Pen Operation Support Team seized a firearm and one cartridge during an intelligence-led operation in Oaks Pen, Rosewell, Sandy Bay Clarendon on Monday, January 01.

Reports are that at about 12:20 p.m., lawmen acted on information and carried out a search of an unused fowl coop and a 12 gauge shotgun, and one cartridge was recovered. No arrest has been made. Investigations continue.