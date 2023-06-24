Gunmen staged robbery at hotel in St Ann; high level probe launched Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the St Ann Police Division, along with experts from the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Branch (C-TOC), are currently investigating a case of robbery at the office of a hotel in St Ann.

Reports are that about 3am, Friday, a group of men went to the hotel’s office, demanded money and proceeded to rob the night manager on duty of a sum of cash.

None of the guests or other members of staff on duty at the location were harmed.

On leaving the premises, they approached a couple at the gate and reportedly demanded money. The couple refused their demand and drove to the police station to report the matter.

The men fired, and left the premises on foot. No one was injured.

The investigators have some initial leads in the case and are actively pursuing them.

The police are asking anyone with information to call the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) Tip Line at 811, Crime Stop at 311, police emergency at 119 or the nearest police station.