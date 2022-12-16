Gunmen strike: 4 shot, one fatally in Hopeful Village, Kingston Loop Jamaica

A 52-year-old man was shot and killed and three other persons, including a 6-year-old child, were injured during an attack by gunmen in Kingston on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Anthony Green, otherwise called ‘Ruff’, of Studley Park Road in Kingston.

Meanwhile, a 6-year-old child was identified among three other persons shot and injured during the attack in Hopeful Village, Kingston 12.

Reports from the Admiral Town police are that at about 7:50 pm, residents heard explosions in the community and alerted the police. On arrival of the lawmen, Green was seen lying in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to his upper body. Subsequent checks were made, when it was observed that three other persons had gunshot injuries.

They were transported to the hospital where Green was pronounced dead.

The others were admitted for treatment. Investigations are ongoing.

States of Public Emergency (SOEs) have been declared in several parishes and police divisions islandwide to address an increase in criminal activities and ensure public order.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, made the announcement during a press briefing at the office of the Prime Minister on December 6.

The parishes are St. Ann, Clarendon, St. Catherine, specified areas in Kingston, and St Andrew, St. James, Westmoreland, and Hanover.