Gunna Returns To Instagram Since YSL Plea Deal Says Free Young Thug

Gunna has spoken for the first time since taking a guilty plea deal and a suspended sentence last month.

The YSL rapper shocked many as he was the first one to accept a plea deal days before Christmas, and he walked out a free man with nary a worry, including the right to plead the fifth if prosecutors called on him to testify. Gunna seemed to respond to criticisms that he snitched as he posted a photo of himself sitting in his posh warmly lit home and also signaled that he was rooting for YSL as a “label” while adding that Young Thug and Yak should be freed.

“N***s acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side. #YslTheLabel #FreeThug&Yak GUNNA BACK!!!!!”

The post drew immediate criticism from many who referenced Gunna’s acknowledgments at his plea deal hearing in which he said he was cooperating with authorities to end “YSL as a gang.”

“I recognize, accept and deeply regret that my talent and music indirectly furthered YSL the gang to the detriment of my community. YSL as a gang must end,” the rapper’s statement in court said.

Gunna, Young Thug

During the court hearing, the prosecutor read the statements that Gunna admitted to, including one in which he said yes, – “YSL is a music label and a gang, and [he] has personal knowledge that members or associates of YSL have committed crimes in furtherance of the gang.”

The “Pushin P” rapper also agreed yes that he was with Young Thug when police conducted a stop and search in which “hydrocodone, methenamine, and a firearm,” were found, but they did not belong to him.

Gunna received a five-year sentence with four suspended and one year commuted to time served. He also has to complete 500 hours of community service.

On Tuesday night, the “Pushing P” rapper’s post drew ridicule from his followers. “Man’s been out for months and this all he say … lol yea delete this and try again,” one follower commented. “Speak up like you did when you was in that courtroom,” another said.

“You said on record YSL was a gang tho ummm,” another added while another said, “You might as well start a duo with 69 because rapping about that street life is.”